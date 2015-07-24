HB’s Top Stories Of The Week: Sanaa Lathan Caught With French Montana; Sandra Bland’s Autopsy Results & More

Top Stories Of The Week

1. Diddy accidentally exposes Sanaa Lathan and French Montana’s steamy relationship on Instagram. (Read it here)

2. Authorities officially ruled Sandra Bland’s death a suicide by hanging. (Read it here)

3. Nicki Minaj waged war against MTV and Taylor Swift after Anaconda was snubbed for “Video Of The Year.” (Read it here)

4. Mothers of Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant, Michael Brown and Eric Garner came together for a vigil honoring Eric Garner. (Read it here)

5. Chris Brown denounced the devil and vowed to live a more Godly life. (Read it here)

6. The season 2 trailer of Empire you’ve been waiting for. (Read it here)

This Week’s Hottest Videos

1. Jill Scott is raising her son to be a strong socially conscious Black man who is unafraid to embrace his rights.

2. #TBT: Xscape’s sister duo LaTocha and Tamika Scott reflected on what ripped the group apart (Watch it here)

3. Hollywood Divas Paula Jai Parker and Lisa Wu fess up about season 2 of TV One’s hit show. (Watch it here)

4. This is what 28 years of a Kid ‘N Play friendship looks like. (Watch it here)

5. KeKe Palmer finally fesses up about her relationship with August Alsina. (Watch it here)

6. Sebastian Mikael serenades us with his sexy single Mine. (Watch it here)

16 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804731”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2804731″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804731″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2804731” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/20- 7/27: Nicki Minaj Hits GMA; Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut 1 of 16 1. Nicki Minaj NEW YORK, NY – JULY 24: Rapper Nicki Minaj (C) Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America' at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 24, 2015 in New York City. 2 of 16 2. Nicki Minaj Hits Good Morning America NEW YORK, NY – JULY 24: Rapper Nicki Minaj (C) Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America' at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 24, 2015 in New York City. 3 of 16 3. Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Taye Diggs takes his Opening Night curtain call bow in 'Hedwig and The Angry Inch' on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre on July 22, 2015 in New York City. 4 of 16 4. Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Taye Diggs takes his Opening Night curtain call bow in 'Hedwig and The Angry Inch' on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre on July 22, 2015 in New York City. 5 of 16 5. Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Taye Diggs takes his Opening Night curtain call bow in 'Hedwig and The Angry Inch' on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre on July 22, 2015 in New York City. 6 of 16 6. Usher & Ludacris ATLANTA, GA – JULY 23: (L-R) Recording Artist Ludacris and recording artist Usher Raymond attend Ushers New Look United to Ignite Awards Presidents Circle Luncheon on July 23, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. 7 of 16 7. Jaden Smith NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: Jaden Smith attends PeterPalooza IV at Best Buy Theater on July 23, 2015, in New York City. 8 of 16 8. ASAP Rocky NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: ASAP Rocky performs during PeterPalooza IV at Best Buy Theater on July 23, 2015, in New York City. 9 of 16 9. Jennifer Hudson & Danielle Brooks NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Jennifer Hudson and Danielle Brooks speaks during the #SohoJeansSingOff hosted by New York & Company with Jennifer Hudson at Marquee on July 22, 2015 in New York City. 10 of 16 10. Jennifer Hudson & Spike Lee NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Jennifer Hudson speaks during the #SohoJeansSingOff hosted by New York & Company with Jennifer Hudson at Marquee on July 22, 2015 in New York City. 11 of 16 11. Jennifer Hudson NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Jennifer Hudson speaks during the #SohoJeansSingOff hosted by New York & Company with Jennifer Hudson at Marquee on July 22, 2015 in New York City. 12 of 16 12. Rita Ora VERONA, ITALY – JULY 22: Singer Rita Ora performs on stage during Tezenis Fashion Show on July 22, 2015 in Verona, Italy. 13 of 16 13. Sage The Gemini NEW YORK, NY – JULY 21: Sage The Gemini visits Music Choice at Music Choice on July 21, 2015 in New York City. 14 of 16 14. 50 Cent NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attend the 'Southpaw' New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. 15 of 16 15. Jake Gyllenhaal, Eminem & Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attend the 'Southpaw' New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. 16 of 16 16. Jake Gyllenhaal, Eminem and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: Jake Gyllenhaal, Eminem and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attend the 'Southpaw' New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2804731”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2804731″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2804731″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2804731” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading HB’s Top Stories Of The Week: Sanaa Lathan Caught With French Montana; Sandra Bland’s Autopsy Results & More Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/20- 7/27: Nicki Minaj Hits GMA; Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2804731”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2804731″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2804731″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2804731” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

HB’s Top Stories Of The Week: Sanaa Lathan Caught With French Montana; Sandra Bland’s Autopsy Results & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com