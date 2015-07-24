CLOSE
Entertainment News
HB's Top Stories Of The Week: Sanaa Lathan Caught With French Montana; Sandra Bland's Autopsy Results & More

This week on HelloBeautiful...

Top Stories Of The Week

French Montana/ Sanaa Lathan

Source: Vincent Sandoval/ Tibrina Hobson / Getty

1. Diddy accidentally exposes Sanaa Lathan and French Montana's steamy relationship on Instagram.

2. Authorities officially ruled Sandra Bland's death a suicide by hanging.

3. Nicki Minaj waged war against MTV and Taylor Swift after Anaconda was snubbed for "Video Of The Year."

4. Mothers of Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant, Michael Brown and Eric Garner came together for a vigil honoring Eric Garner.

5. Chris Brown denounced the devil and vowed to live a more Godly life.

6. The season 2 trailer of Empire you've been waiting for.

This Week's Hottest Videos

1. Jill Scott is raising her son to be a strong socially conscious Black man who is unafraid to embrace his rights.

2. #TBT: Xscape's sister duo LaTocha and Tamika Scott reflected on what ripped the group apart

3. Hollywood Divas Paula Jai Parker and Lisa Wu fess up about season 2 of TV One's hit show.

4. This is what 28 years of a Kid 'N Play friendship looks like.

5. KeKe Palmer finally fesses up about her relationship with August Alsina.

6. Sebastian Mikael serenades us with his sexy single Mine.

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/20- 7/27: Nicki Minaj Hits GMA; Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/20- 7/27: Nicki Minaj Hits GMA; Taye Diggs Makes His Hedwig Debut

HB's Top Stories Of The Week: Sanaa Lathan Caught With French Montana; Sandra Bland's Autopsy Results & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown , French Montana , nicki minaj , Sanaa Lathan , Sandra Bland

