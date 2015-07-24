Kelly Price Is Getting Divorced After 23 Years Of Matrimony

And another one bites the dust…

Earlier this week, we got news of Anthony Hamilton and his wife divorcing after almost 10 years. Today it’s Kelly Price and Jeffrey Rolle Sr. The couple is calling it quits after 23-years of marriage, according to reports.

However, Kelly Price, unlike Anthony Hamilton and his soon to be ex, is also ending her professional relationship with her soon to be ex-husband, which is extreme considering that he had been her manager throughout her career.

“After the untimely death of my sister last year, it weighed on me heavily that this was something we needed to do. I ultimately made the decision to live the best life I can. I ended things because I didn’t want to compromise what true happiness was anymore. There are no hard feelings and I will love Jeff until the day I die!” said Kelly in a statement.

They have two children together– a 23-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.

Here’s to the best for both Price and Rolle.

