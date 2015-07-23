CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Kanye West Reportedly Features On Premiere Episode Of Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I Am Cait’ Series

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kanye West will be making an appearance on the premiere episode of Caitlyn Jenner’s new television show, I Am Cait, according to E!

The publication reports that Kanye’s first encounter with Caitlyn is captured on camera and his first words to her are somewhat Kanye-ish.

“What up?!” the 38-year-old rapper says to Caitlyn with a giant smile on his face, E! reports.

During the episode, Caitlyn reportedly thanks Kanye for the support he’s offered his wife, Kim Kardashian West, over the past few months.

“Kanye and I have never really been very close but I love his open mindedness and I love how he has helped Kim come to grips with what’s going on,” Cait says.

Elsewhere, Kanye praises Caitlyn for her courage and bravery.

“I think this is one of the strongest things that have happened in our existence as human beings, that are so controlled by perception,” Kanye tells Cait during the episode. “You couldn’t have been up against more.”

Before long though, the conversation reportedly changed to Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers. Why wouldn’t it, right?

The premiere episode of I Am Cait airs this Sunday (July 26) at 8 pm on E!

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kanye West To Premiere Steve McQueen-Directed Video In Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

2015 #ESPYS: Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award Acceptance Speech [Video]

Here’s What We Learned From MTV’s ‘White People’ Documentary

#StraightOuttaCompton: Dr. Dre & Ice Cube Talk N.W.A. Movie, Suge’s Murder Charge & More

Kanye West Reportedly Features On Premiere Episode Of Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I Am Cait’ Series was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Caitlyn Jenner , i am cait , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 6 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 22 hours ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 22 hours ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close