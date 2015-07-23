Kanye West will be making an appearance on the premiere episode of Caitlyn Jenner’s new television show, I Am Cait, according to E!

The publication reports that Kanye’s first encounter with Caitlyn is captured on camera and his first words to her are somewhat Kanye-ish.

“What up?!” the 38-year-old rapper says to Caitlyn with a giant smile on his face, E! reports.

During the episode, Caitlyn reportedly thanks Kanye for the support he’s offered his wife, Kim Kardashian West, over the past few months.

“Kanye and I have never really been very close but I love his open mindedness and I love how he has helped Kim come to grips with what’s going on,” Cait says.

Elsewhere, Kanye praises Caitlyn for her courage and bravery.

“I think this is one of the strongest things that have happened in our existence as human beings, that are so controlled by perception,” Kanye tells Cait during the episode. “You couldn’t have been up against more.”

Before long though, the conversation reportedly changed to Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers. Why wouldn’t it, right?

The premiere episode of I Am Cait airs this Sunday (July 26) at 8 pm on E!

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kanye West To Premiere Steve McQueen-Directed Video In Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

2015 #ESPYS: Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award Acceptance Speech [Video]

Here’s What We Learned From MTV’s ‘White People’ Documentary

#StraightOuttaCompton: Dr. Dre & Ice Cube Talk N.W.A. Movie, Suge’s Murder Charge & More

Kanye West Reportedly Features On Premiere Episode Of Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I Am Cait’ Series was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: