R&B singer Anthony Hamilton and his wife, Tarshá Hamilton, have announced that they will end their marriage after almost 10 years of matrimony. Tarshá’s publicist confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“Tarshá and Anthony’s greatest priorities are loving and raising their three children and are committed to co-parenting together,” a representative for Tarshá said in a statement.

The couple will continue to work together professionally on music projects, and as co-parents. In addition to pursuing music, Tarshá will continue her work as an HIV/AIDS healthcare activist.

They share three sons, and would have celebrated their 10-year anniversary next month. This is sad news, but at least there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood. We wish both parties the best.

Anthony Hamilton And His Wife Announce Divorce After Almost 10 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

