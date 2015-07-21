Powerful Women Of Color In The Media Are Gearing Up For 2015 ColorComm & You Should Be Too!

The idea of ColorComm Conference (C2) was born from that small invite-only luncheon and now the attendee list has grown bigger and the demand for similar luncheons and events grew as well.

Lauren Wesley Wilson, a Communications Strategist with MSLGROUP, saw a need amongst women in communications and that need was to authentically connect and create a space for us to network, grow and inspire one another as we all navigate through the workforce. So she created a luncheon in Washington, D.C. in May 2011 and with the incredible response from women who buzzed about the event, Wilson knew that she needed to expand her vision.

And she continued to expand and launched C2 in Miami’s Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne in 2014.

MUST READ: ‘Don’t Ask Someone To Be Your Mentor’ & Other Career Advice Millennials Need To Know

This year (July 28-31), the top women of color in media will convene again in Miami for C2’s annual conference, where they will exchange personal and professional wisdom on what it takes to authentically define and achieve success in the ever-changing communications industry.

If you attend, not only will you be surrounded by some of the most powerful women of color in media, but you’ll get to enjoy panels, cocktail hours and key speakers like the legendary Gloria Steinem, Lisa Ling, Carol H. Williams, Christy Haubegger and Tiffany Warren. And not to mention, #TeamBeautiful will be in the building! We’re going to be hosting a HelloBeautiful ‘Cocktails & Conversation’ event during the conference. So if you come, you have to have a drink with #TeamBeautiful!

Last year marked the first conference of its kind and Wilson brought together professional women from all over the communication field, including speakers like Vanessa Bush, Soledad O’Brien, Keli Goff, Terrie Williams and more to share their tales of survival in the workplace, financial freedom, mentor relationships building and more. The result was a stunning weekend of genuine connection, invaluable networking and the beginning of strong bonds.

C2 is for a women of color in the vast field of communications, including:

Public Relations • Media Relations • Corporate Communications • Advertising • Journalism Broadcast • Consulting • Social Media • Entrepreneurs • Educators • and more!

Will we see you there?

RELATED STORIES:

Powerful Women Of Color In The Media Are Gearing Up For 2015 ColorComm & You Should Be Too! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com