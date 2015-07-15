CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Watch Amy Schumer Ask A Male Reporter To See His Penis

0 reads
Leave a comment

Comedians Amy Schumer and Bill Hader are the stars of the new movie Trainwreck, hitting theaters this Friday.

In the hilarious film, Amy portrays a writer assigned a story on a renowned sports surgeon named Aaron, played by Hader. The issue arises when Amy’s habit of using men for her sexual whims backfires after she falls for the doctor.

The movie opens with an always-candid Amy having sex with a well-endowed man. I asked her about that scene and she told me it was inspired by a true story:

“I had an encounter of the third kind with a third leg, and I left because I didn’t want to be disfigured betwixt the legs,” she deadpanned.

Bill Hader also spoke about the audition for his character, and what it was like not having to tell the jokes for a change. Check out this week’s episode of Extra Butter above and go see Trainwreck tomorrow.

15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

15 Pics Of Carly Aquilino Being Funny, Hot, & Having The Best Hair (PHOTOS)

Watch Amy Schumer Ask A Male Reporter To See His Penis was originally published on globalgrind.com

amy schumer , bill hader , exclusive , Extra Butter With BlogXilla , trainwreck , Vanessa Bayer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close