Ciara Sends Subliminal Shots At Future

Ciara- BGR

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor / Getty

 

Ciara responds to Future’s recent comment about their relationship on twitter.

In the first edition of Future’s “Like I Never Left” documentary series, he spoke about his relationship with Ciara. It was interesting to hear his thoughts from a personal and musical angleHowever, Ciara apparently isn’t too happy with his words. She took to twitter to throw some subtweets. She didn’t name any names, it’s obvious who her comments are directed too.

“When she was pregnant and she started working on [Jackie]… me and Mike WiLL, we finished the album before the album she just dropped– and she ain’t want us to be a part of it. I’m like, damn, we just came off a #1 and you go straight to Dr. Luke? And start working with him and go right back to the pop lane after you get a little steam. You shouldn’t do that you should finish what we started, go back into that “Body Party” lane and give the fans what they wanted, that’s what they want from you. And let it cross over to pop, instead of tryna chase that crowd,” Future said of Ciara’s music endeavors. He went on to speak about their personal relationship, claiming that Ciara was trying to rush into the wedding and make it a big affair, when he wasn’t comfortable with that.

You can see some of Ciara’s tweets below.

 

