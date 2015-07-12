Chief Keef Affiliate Capo Shot, Killed In Chicago; Suspects Kill Toddler While Fleeing

Capo, a Chicago-based rapper affiliated with Chief Keef, was fatally shot on the city’s South Side yesterday evening, AllHipHop.com reports.

The Glory Boyz Entertainment rapper was shot in the hip and the chest and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

elcapgguod I Love u…… bigggglo I love u!!!!!! https://t.co/pL0m24Wxv7 — AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) July 12, 2015

Comments under an Instagram post allude to the killers being affiliated with slain rapper and Keef rival Lil Jojo.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Keef has continuously denied any involvement in JoJo’s murder, born Joseph Coleman, who was gunned down at 18-years-old just hours after a brewing street war spilled over into social media.

A video allegedly showing Capo’s last moment has been widely shared on the internet and many in the Hip-Hop community have voiced their grief on social media.

In a horrific turn of events, as the suspects were fleeing, they ran over 13-month-old Dillan Harris, who was with his mother and two older sisters. Baby Dillan’s mother was strolling him when the suspect’s vehicle jumped the curb and ran him over.

The boy was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, reports the Chicago Tribune.

“Baby wasn’t even crying,” said witness Micah Ocana. “Just a lot of blood.” He said it looked as though the woman “didn’t even get hit at all.”

“I can only imagine what she’s going through,” Ocana continued. “It’s crazy.”

“It happened in the blink of an eye,” Dillan’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times. “When I looked up, they were just there. I tried my best to save my baby.”

Dillan, who just turned one on May 21, was nicknamed “Dill Pickle.”

“He was always smiling,” his mother said. “He was such a happy baby.”

The two suspects, who jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot after killing Dillan, are in custody.

