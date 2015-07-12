CLOSE
Music
Home

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Yo Gotti’s Tour Rider, Tyrese Sells His Album On The Train, & MORE!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tyrese hosts pre-fight party at Vanity Las Vegas Manny Pacquiao & Floyd Mayweather

Tyrese has been going super hard for his latest album, Black Rose. The independent artist had no shame in his game as he hit the NYC subway and asked fans to support by purchasing the project. Watch here. [The YBF]

Juicy J and G.O.D. collaborate on a new song titled, “Pardon Me.” The Tarentino-produced track goes hard, with Juicy taking a stab at all his haters throughout the hook and more. Listen here. [Rap-Up]

Yo Gotti‘s tour rider surfaced on the web and let’s just say it’s interesting. For example, he will only eat his 12 rib-eye steaks and 48 jumbo prawns off china. Read the rest of his demands here. [TMZ]

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Continue reading 40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Yo Gotti’s Tour Rider, Tyrese Sells His Album On The Train, & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Juicy J , new album , new music , tour rider , Tyrese , Yo Gotti

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close