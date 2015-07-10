Tamar Braxton “If I Don’t Have You” (NEW VIDEO)

CLOSE
Tamar Braxton is back with another set of visuals, and they are just as over the top as her fans could want.

The “Love & War” singer just dropped the music video for her love track “If I Don’t Have You,” which she made into a mini-movie about being in a brothel, and loving a man who doesn’t love her back.

The music video stars Tamar, as well as Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and Shateria Moragne-el, and Nene Leakes, who all show off some acting skills while dressed up for the Harlem Nights-themed visuals.

With wardrobe changes, some dramatics from “Madame NeNe,” the video is sure to keep your attention. Tamar recently spilled to ET on creating the video:

“I thought about it and I was like, ‘You know, it would be really cool if I had my real girlfriends in a bit of a brothel. But you know it could be in the 1930s, it could be—2015!”

Watch the new visuals from Tamar above to see the girls in action.

