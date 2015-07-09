Future “Real Sisters” (NEW VIDEO)

Future is still not stopping his new content train, and he’s dropping another new music video for his die-hard #FutureHive.

The Honest hit-maker just dropped the visuals to his new track “Real Sisters,” which is one of the fan-favorite tracks off of his Beast Mode mixtape.

The Spike Jordan-directed video caters to the expectations of Future fans, featuring some dope out on the table, while he plans out a heist in his lyrics. Further into the video, we get to meet the potential “real sisters” from the title of the track.

See the video for Future’s “Real Sisters” in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

