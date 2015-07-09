CLOSE
Music
Home

Future “Real Sisters” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Future is still not stopping his new content train, and he’s dropping another new music video for his die-hard #FutureHive.

The Honest hit-maker just dropped the visuals to his new track “Real Sisters,” which is one of the fan-favorite tracks off of his Beast Mode mixtape.

The Spike Jordan-directed video caters to the expectations of Future fans, featuring some dope out on the table, while he plans out a heist in his lyrics. Further into the video, we get to meet the potential “real sisters” from the title of the track.

See the video for Future’s “Real Sisters” in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Future “Real Sisters” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

beast mode , Future , music video , new video , real sisters

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close