Ariana Grande Apologizes For “I Hate America” Comment In Donut-Licking Footage

Ariana Grande made headlines this week, after footage was released by TMZ of her licking donuts, kissing her back-up dancer, and stating her hate for America.

If her kissing on her new boo, Ricky Alvarez, wasn’t enough to freak fans out, her rant about hating Americans and hating America has already gotten her replaced for the MLB All-Star game by Demi Lovato.

Earlier today, the “One Last Time” singer issued an apology on the video footage, explaining the reasoning for her statements on America.

Ariana stated to Us Weekly:

“I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my country. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the donuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole. The fact that the United States has one of the highest child obesity rate in the world frustrates me. We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry. However I should have known better in how I expressed myself; and with my new responsibility to others as a public figure I will strive to be better. As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologize if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words.”

What do you think of Ariana’s apology?

