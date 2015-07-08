CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: YG Shares Provocative Post-Shooting Selfie, A$AP Shares His First Album Purchase & More!

YG definitely stirred up the conversation on social media this afternoon, after he posted a near-nude selfie of himself, showing off his upper leg gun shot covered wound. Showing off a bare stomach at quite the provocative angle, the “Bompton” rapper also tweeted that his album Still Krazy is coming soon. [HotNewHipHop]

If you love music, then you more than likely remember the first album you ever got, or purchased was. Jimmy Fallon recruited A$AP Rocky to be part of his series that has guests revealing the first album they ever bought, which he says was Rakim’s The 18th Letter. He told the host, “I had an ultimatum. It was between that or the Mortal Kombat soundtrack.” [Hip Hop DX]

Despite having left The Simpsons over a dispute with producers over lack of “freedom to do other work,” Harry Shearer is coming back to the show. The multiple voiceover talent for the series quit back in May, but has worked out the scheduling conflicts with the crew. [GossipCop]

The Amy Winehouse documentary has gotten some rave reviews, and fans are excited to learn more about the beloved late singer, but some are not happy with the production being released. Amy’s father is not pleased with the editing of the film, to which he revealed he wants to make a response movie of his own. He explained, ‘We’re going to invite everyone that’s spoken on the other film and we’re not going to edit it, like they’ve edited me, and we’re going to tell the truth about Amy’s life because this is not.” [E! News]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

 

