CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: Malia Obama’s Cool New “Girls” Internship, Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Put Their Love On Full Display, & MORE!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Malia Obama is most definitely one of the coolest girls around – why not add a super cool internship to her resumé?

President Obama‘s eldest daughter will be interning for Lena Dunham on the set of Girls this summer. TheYBF dishes:

Malia Obama, who turns 17-years-old on Independence Day, will be calling Lena Dunham her boss this summer.  The fab teen was just spotted hanging out on the Williamsburg set (at Aurora Ristorante) of HBO’s “Girls.”  We’re told she will be behind the camera…not in front of it.

Check out the photo of Malia earning her stripes above. Season 5 of Girls premieres in 2016.

Instagram Photo

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are a gorgeous couple.

The pair kicked off their July 4th weekend together and in the spirit of cute coupledom and dope companionship, Taylor shared photos of their outing with friends. Gigi Hadid, Serayah, and more were spotted chillin’ with Tay Tay and bae.

Instagram Photo

Check out a couple photos above. Those two are definitely in love.

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most outspoken celebrities out, and we love it.

Most recently, the model and wife to John Legend called Donald Trump a “fucking idiot.” She also let it be known that she’d say that in front of everybody. We believe her. Check out the video of Chrissy talking politics while arriving at LAX here.

SOURCE: TheYBF ,  | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty, Splash News

Christina Milian on Miami Beach

The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015...So Far

14 photos Launch gallery

The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015...So Far

Continue reading The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015…So Far

The Best Bikini Bodies Of 2015...So Far

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: Malia Obama’s Cool New “Girls” Internship, Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris Put Their Love On Full Display, & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close