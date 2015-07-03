Splitsville? Scott Disick Cuddles With His Ex-Girlfriend In Monte Carlo

Are Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian calling it quits after three kids and nearly 10 years together? They might be.

The Lord was all cuddled up with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo on Thursday, and now fans of the silly Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality tv couple are wondering if their relationship is over.

Scott didn’t have a care in the world as paparazzi snapped away. In the photos, you can see Scott holding Chloe and more.

Gossip Cop dishes:

Disick, who had a baby with Kardashian six months ago, has been in Monte Carlo not hiding his closeness with stylist Chloe Bartoli. While Gossip Cop was recently told Disick and Kardashian are fine, the new photos of him with Bartoli have raised some eyebrows. In the pictures, Disick is seen rubbing her back and with his arm around her. Bartoli was also photographed feeding Disick pasta (see below). Admittedly, it’s a lot more touchy feely than most women would put up with from the father of their children. Additionally, Kardashian very noticeably did not wish Disick a Happy Father’s Day this year. And their last public appearance together was at Disick’s birthday party at 1Oak in Las Vegas in May. Then there’s the Throwback Thursday photo Kardashian posted of herself at a gun range with the caption, “Don’t mess.” Online commenters have speculated that it’s directed at Disick and/or Bartoli. Another theory is that Disick’s alleged philandering is all a plotline of the upcoming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

And continues:

Gossip Cop has reached out to get the real deal from a slew of Kardashian insiders, many of whom have denied in the past that there’s been trouble between Disick and Kardashian. But this time around, when asked if the couple is through, we’ve gotten less definitive responses such as “don’t know.” Gossip Cop will continue to look into this story and update as more information emerges.

Us Magazine reports that the stylist and Scott dated back in the day:

Bartoli is an L.A.-based stylist and has a twin sister named Marielou. Sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that Bartoli, who is close pals with Nicole Richie, and Disick used to date prior to Kardashian. “Kourtney is going to freak when she sees the photos,” an insider tells Us. “Scott and Chloe flirt all the time. Kourtney does not want her around Scott.”

Kourtney gave birth to their second son, Reign Aston Disick, in December.

Check out the photos above and leave your thoughts below. No matter the verdict, we wish both Scott and Kourtney the best.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop, Us Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Splitsville? Scott Disick Cuddles With His Ex-Girlfriend In Monte Carlo was originally published on globalgrind.com