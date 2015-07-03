After Bobby Shmurda and his girlfriend smuggled a shank into prison, they are being formerly charged with a multiple counts. Click on the audio player to hear what the charges are and what they could mean for the pair, on this edition of Front Page News.

Bobby Shmurda Could Be Facing Up To 25 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com