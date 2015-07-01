CLOSE
Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rumor has it, Safaree was banned from BET Awards red carpet. But was Nicki Minaj responsible for that? Click on the audio player to hear what he had to say in this edition of the Front Page News!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

photos
