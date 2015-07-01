Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rumor has it, Safaree was banned from BET Awards red carpet. But was Nicki Minaj responsible for that? Click on the audio player to hear what he had to say in this edition of the Front Page News!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Safaree Gets Bodied With Nicki Minaj Jokes On MTV’s “Wild ‘N’ Out” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Responds To Safaree Samuels’ Break-Up Song

RELATED: Safaree Samuels Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj In “Love The Most” [NEW MUSIC]

2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 31 photos Launch gallery 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 1. Fabolous and Kelly Rowland hit the carpet. Source:Getty 1 of 31 2. Big Sean kept it casual. Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. Kendrick Lamar was cool in his striped tribal shirt and simple black jeans. Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. Nicki Minaj got glam in all black. Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. Brandy got playful in this black and gray number. Source:Getty 5 of 31 6. Michael Ealy was handsome in tan. Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. Christina Milian looked amazing in this pantsuit. Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna were white hot in these coordinated ensembles. Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. Hey, Michael B. Jordan! Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. Ciara and Russell Wilson made their first red carpet debut as a couple. Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. Love Wins. Source:Getty 11 of 31 12. "Empire" star Bryshere Y. Gray got bold with color. Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. Morris Chestnut looked dapper as always. Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. Gabrielle Union looked flawless! Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. Janelle Monae maintained her classic beauty. Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. Angela Simmons graced the carpet in a mini dress. Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. Michelle Williams looked like royalty in green. Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. Host Tracee Ellis Ross brought the heat in this white number. Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. Chris Brown kept it fun in shorts. Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. Diggy Simmons chatted with Terrence J. Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. Naturi Naughton looked amazing in this printed dress. Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. Cheese! Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. Lisa Raye stayed true to her white obsession. Source:Getty 23 of 31 24. Flo-Rida and Natalie Rose. Source:Getty 24 of 31 25. La La Anthony played with prints. Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. Bobby Valentino hit the carpet. Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. Laverne Cox slayed in this pantsuit. Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. Letoya Luckett came through. Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. Lil Mama rocked a pantsuit. Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. Brittany Daniel graced the carpet. Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. Nicole Ari Parker looked beautiful in her white gown. Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com