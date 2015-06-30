And The Black People’s Favorite White Person Award Goes To… [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Special K has news about some portions of The BET Awards that weren’t televised, including the Black People’s Favorite White Person Award! Listen to the audio player to hear about these awards and who received them on this edition of News You Can’t Use!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: The Reason Why Black People Don’t Work At Tidal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Black Man Blames Black People For Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: What Black People Should Consider Before Labeling Common A Sellout [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 31 photos Launch gallery 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 1. Fabolous and Kelly Rowland hit the carpet. Source:Getty 1 of 31 2. Big Sean kept it casual. Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. Kendrick Lamar was cool in his striped tribal shirt and simple black jeans. Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. Nicki Minaj got glam in all black. Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. Brandy got playful in this black and gray number. Source:Getty 5 of 31 6. Michael Ealy was handsome in tan. Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. Christina Milian looked amazing in this pantsuit. Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna were white hot in these coordinated ensembles. Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. Hey, Michael B. Jordan! Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. Ciara and Russell Wilson made their first red carpet debut as a couple. Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. Love Wins. Source:Getty 11 of 31 12. "Empire" star Bryshere Y. Gray got bold with color. Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. Morris Chestnut looked dapper as always. Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. Gabrielle Union looked flawless! Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. Janelle Monae maintained her classic beauty. Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. Angela Simmons graced the carpet in a mini dress. Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. Michelle Williams looked like royalty in green. Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. Host Tracee Ellis Ross brought the heat in this white number. Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. Chris Brown kept it fun in shorts. Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. Diggy Simmons chatted with Terrence J. Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. Naturi Naughton looked amazing in this printed dress. Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. Cheese! Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. Lisa Raye stayed true to her white obsession. Source:Getty 23 of 31 24. Flo-Rida and Natalie Rose. Source:Getty 24 of 31 25. La La Anthony played with prints. Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. Bobby Valentino hit the carpet. Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. Laverne Cox slayed in this pantsuit. Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. Letoya Luckett came through. Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. Lil Mama rocked a pantsuit. Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. Brittany Daniel graced the carpet. Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. Nicole Ari Parker looked beautiful in her white gown. Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More 10 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More 1. Serena let our a lionhearted roar during day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Source:Splash News 1 of 10 2. Chief Keef whipped his dreads back and forth at the L.A. Premiere of "Lord of the Freaks" at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Source:Splash News 2 of 10 3. Auntie KoKo, aka Khloe Kardashian, took her nephew Mason Disick toy shopping with friend Malika Haqq in Calabasas, CA. Source:Splash News 3 of 10 4. Usher was posted up as he got the crowd live at the 5th Annual Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent. Post-BET Awards Celebration. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Kim Kardashian had a close call as she tried to pass the paparazzi while arriving at LAX. Source:Splash News 5 of 10 6. Gabrielle Union was laid back and still stunning on her way out of California. Source:Splash News 6 of 10 7. Our girl Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in all-white in New York. Source:Splash News 7 of 10 8. The lovely Karrueche took out her hair and rocked a more natural look while out to dinner in Beverly Hills. Source:Splash News 8 of 10 9. Stan Lee and Paul Rudd posed together while on the carpet of the "Ant-Man" premiere in Los Angeles. Source:Splash News 9 of 10 10. "Ant-Man" star T.I. and his wife Tiny stopped for a bite to eat in Beverly Hills, but stopped to crack some smiles for the paparazzi. Source:Splash News 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Chief Keef, Usher, & More

And The Black People’s Favorite White Person Award Goes To… [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com