Rawyals Take Us Behind The Scenes Of “King Me” Video Featuring Fetty Wap

| 06.24.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Every now and then, a group comes along with a very bright future. Allow us to introduce Rawyals.

Rawyals are a new girl group and brainchild of Kedar Massenburg, the man behind D’Angelo, India Arie, and Erykah Badu, to name a few. Their music mentor 50 Cent has a lot of great things to say about Rawyals as well: “There is a clear lane in music being left wide open. These ladies are prepared to fill it. Call it crazy, sexy, cool or destiny, but they are the new wave.”

The group consists of the super beautiful Belkys, the lovely Asia, and the wild one, Ariel.

The girls recently released their debut single “King Me” featuring hot New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap, and now they’re offering us a behind the scenes look at their video.

Also stay tuned for their debut EP In The Raw.

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

Rawyals Take Us Behind The Scenes Of “King Me” Video Featuring Fetty Wap was originally published on globalgrind.com

50 cent , Behind The Scenes , Fetty Wap , king me , rawyals

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close