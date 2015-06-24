DeJ Loaf is on a roll with putting out catchy tracks, and now she’s back with another one called “Shawty.”

Recruiting Young Thug to provide some of his unique rhymes on an explicit verse, the Detroit native keeps up with her sensual song releasing, following up to her “Life A Hoe.”

The Young-Roc-produced late night song is definitely one for more adult ears, and just adds to the list of fire DeJ has been putting out this past year.

Listen to the new track from Thugger and DeJ Loaf below.

DeJ Loaf Feat. Young Thug “Shawty” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: