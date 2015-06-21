RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Gunplay’s “Living Legend” Freestyle, Kendrick Lamar Crowns Lil B & Lil Wayne “Most Influential,” & MORE!

Kendrick Lamar was in a tricky little mood yesterday, taking to Twitter to thank Lil B for “teaching us all how to swagg in videos.” According to Kendrick, Lil B and Lil Wayne are the “most influential.” [Complex]

Gunplay is preparing to drop his next project Living Legend on July 31st, but ahead of its release, he’s giving his fans what they’ve been craving. Listen to his “Living Legend” freestyle here. [MissInfo]

Travi$ Scott is keeping the music coming, premiering his new collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR during a JMBLYA afterparty in Dallas last night. Check out “All We Know” here. [HNHH]

Atlanta Hot 107.9 hosted it’s 20th annual Birthday Bash event last night and shit was all the way turnt. While Future went in for his set, Drake made a surprise appearance – his second in Birthday Bash history. [HHNM]

