CLOSE
Music
Home

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Gunplay’s “Living Legend” Freestyle, Kendrick Lamar Crowns Lil B & Lil Wayne “Most Influential,” & MORE!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Primavera Sound 2014 Barcelona - Day 4

Kendrick Lamar was in a tricky little mood yesterday, taking to Twitter to thank Lil B for “teaching us all how to swagg in videos.” According to Kendrick, Lil B and Lil Wayne are the “most influential.” [Complex]

Gunplay is preparing to drop his next project Living Legend on July 31st, but ahead of its release, he’s giving his fans what they’ve been craving. Listen to his “Living Legend” freestyle here. [MissInfo]

Travi$ Scott is keeping the music coming, premiering his new collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR during a JMBLYA afterparty in Dallas last night. Check out “All We Know” here. [HNHH]

Atlanta Hot 107.9 hosted it’s 20th annual Birthday Bash event last night and shit was all the way turnt. While Future went in for his set, Drake made a surprise appearance – his second in Birthday Bash history. [HHNM]

RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Gunplay’s “Living Legend” Freestyle, Kendrick Lamar Crowns Lil B & Lil Wayne “Most Influential,” & MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close