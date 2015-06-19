CLOSE
Bobby Shmurda’s Lawyer Speaks Out On His Case

After having one of the biggest summer anthems that hip-hop has seen in a long time, Bobby Shmurda is still incarcerated at Riker’s Island.

The “Hot Boy” rapper was arrested, along with the rest of the GS9 crew, on numerous counts, resulting in him facing years in prison in his upcoming trial.

Bobby’s lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, recently spoke with Doggie Diamonds about the Brooklyn native’s case, sharing his unhappiness with Sony Music, as they have not paid for his $2 million bail.

His lawyer told the host:

“They didn’t want to come in and make a bail for this young man. They wanted to capitalize on the energy that he had, but they wanted no parts of getting him out.”

He continued in his statement on his case:

“It is my opinion that Ackquille Pollard aka Bobby Shmurda was made an example of,” Montgomery said. “He represents a certain energy that is everywhere in this American space, I think even four corners of the Earth where you have black men who have very little resources and opportunity and they’re taking advantage of what is available to them. I think he was made an example. Whenever you have a prosecutor send out pressers before they make an arrest and a perp walk, then there’s something else going on.”

He also spoke on the conditions that Bobby is facing, and how difficult things are at the moment:

“The toll that it takes on you mentally, physically, intellectually, spiritually so what I say to people also is, you gotta survive in jail,” Montgomery says to Doggie Diamonds. “I’m not in there doing that time with him but he is a survivor and he understand where he is at. It’s unfortunate but he is a fighter and I don’t mean a physical fighter. I’m talking ’bout he has a fighting spirit and he’s doing his best as he possibly can.”

See the full interview from Kenneth Montgomery in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Shmurda’s Lawyer Speaks Out On His Case was originally published on globalgrind.com

arrest , bobby shmurda , gs9 crew , Hot Nigga , Trial

