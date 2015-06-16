Karrueche Devours A Coconut & Flashes Her Rice Cakes In Miami

Karrueche was on top of the world as she vacationed in Miami Beach with friends this weekend.
Kae lounged on the shore and heartily enjoyed a tropical coconut, even cracking some jokes after she saw pictures of herself: “told you it was the best coconut ever.”
After her refreshing beverage, the 3-Headed Shark Attack actress took a dip in the cool waters of Miami Beach as the proud president of the itty-bitty committee.
Flash those rice cakes, homie.
Karrueche is single, sexy, free, and having the time of her life. Over the weekend, she got into a public spat with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown about what she reveals in interviews, but that hasn’t seemed to slow her down.
Side-note: Her movie drops on the SyFy network soon, check your local listings for time and channel.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)
29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)
1. Warwick Night Club In Hollywood, CASource:Splash News 1 of 29
2. Karrueche Hits 1oakSource:Splash News 2 of 29
3. KarruecheSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Karrueche at BOA restaurant with friends in West HollywodSource:Splash News 4 of 29
5. Karrueche Tran In-Store Appearance at PacSunSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Karrueche Tran At Warwick Club in HollywoodSource:Splash News 6 of 29
7. Meek Mill And Karrueche Host PartySource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Karrueche Tran In West Hollywood April 2015Source:Splash News 8 of 29
9. KarruecheSource:Splash News 9 of 29
10. KarruecheSource:Splash News 10 of 29
11. Karrueche Tran wearing a short Orange dressSource:Splash News 11 of 29
12. Karrueche Tran leaving Hooray Henry's in Beverly HillsSource:Splash News 12 of 29
13. karrueche tran and christina milian nyfwSource:Splash News 13 of 29
14. KarruecheSource:Splash 14 of 29
15. Karrueche Tran at MAXIM Magazine's Official Halloween PartySource:Splash News 15 of 29
16. Karrueche,Source:Splash News 16 of 29
17. KarruecheSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. Flaunt Magazine And ColourPop Celebrate Hailee Steinfeld's EP HAIZ And The Dial-Up Issue At Dirty Laundry, HollywoodSource:Getty 18 of 29
19. Karrueche on Miami beachSource:Splash News 19 of 29
20. Karrueche TranSource:Splash News 20 of 29
21. Karrueche TranSource:Splash News 21 of 29
22. KarruecheSource:Splash News 22 of 29
23. KarruecheSource:PR Agency 23 of 29
24. 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominees ReceptionSource:Getty 24 of 29
25. karruecheSource:Splash News 25 of 29
26. karruecheSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 24, 2016Source:Getty 27 of 29
28. Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Presents 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'Source:Getty 29 of 29
Karrueche Devours A Coconut & Flashes Her Rice Cakes In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com