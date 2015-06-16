CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Karrueche Devours A Coconut & Flashes Her Rice Cakes In Miami

6 reads
Leave a comment

Karrueche

Karrueche was on top of the world as she vacationed in Miami Beach with friends this weekend.

Karrueche

Kae lounged on the shore and heartily enjoyed a tropical coconut, even cracking some jokes after she saw pictures of herself: “told you it was the best coconut ever.”

Instagram Photo

After her refreshing beverage, the 3-Headed Shark Attack actress took a dip in the cool waters of Miami Beach as the proud president of the itty-bitty committee.

Karrueche

Flash those rice cakes, homie.

Karrueche

Karrueche is single, sexy, free, and having the time of her life. Over the weekend, she got into a public spat with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown about what she reveals in interviews, but that hasn’t seemed to slow her down.

Side-note: Her movie drops on the SyFy network soon, check your local listings for time and channel.

Karrueche

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Premiere For TBS's 'Drop The Mic' And 'The Joker's Wild' - Arrivals

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

29 photos Launch gallery

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

Karrueche Devours A Coconut & Flashes Her Rice Cakes In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com

bikini , Chris Brown , Karrueche , karrueche bikini body , Miami

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close