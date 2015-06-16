Karrueche Devours A Coconut & Flashes Her Rice Cakes In Miami

Karrueche was on top of the world as she vacationed in Miami Beach with friends this weekend.

Kae lounged on the shore and heartily enjoyed a tropical coconut, even cracking some jokes after she saw pictures of herself: “told you it was the best coconut ever.”

After her refreshing beverage, the 3-Headed Shark Attack actress took a dip in the cool waters of Miami Beach as the proud president of the itty-bitty committee.

Flash those rice cakes, homie.

Karrueche is single, sexy, free, and having the time of her life. Over the weekend, she got into a public spat with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown about what she reveals in interviews, but that hasn’t seemed to slow her down.

Side-note: Her movie drops on the SyFy network soon, check your local listings for time and channel.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS) 29 photos Launch gallery 29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS) 1. Warwick Night Club In Hollywood, CA Source:Splash News 1 of 29 2. Karrueche Hits 1oak Source:Splash News 2 of 29 3. Karrueche Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Karrueche at BOA restaurant with friends in West Hollywod Source:Splash News 4 of 29 5. Karrueche Tran In-Store Appearance at PacSun Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. Karrueche Tran At Warwick Club in Hollywood Source:Splash News 6 of 29 7. Meek Mill And Karrueche Host Party Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. Karrueche Tran In West Hollywood April 2015 Source:Splash News 8 of 29 9. Karrueche Source:Splash News 9 of 29 10. Karrueche Source:Splash News 10 of 29 11. Karrueche Tran wearing a short Orange dress Source:Splash News 11 of 29 12. Karrueche Tran leaving Hooray Henry's in Beverly Hills Source:Splash News 12 of 29 13. karrueche tran and christina milian nyfw Source:Splash News 13 of 29 14. Karrueche Source:Splash 14 of 29 15. Karrueche Tran at MAXIM Magazine's Official Halloween Party Source:Splash News 15 of 29 16. Karrueche, Source:Splash News 16 of 29 17. Karrueche Source:Getty 17 of 29 18. Flaunt Magazine And ColourPop Celebrate Hailee Steinfeld's EP HAIZ And The Dial-Up Issue At Dirty Laundry, Hollywood Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Karrueche on Miami beach Source:Splash News 19 of 29 20. Karrueche Tran Source:Splash News 20 of 29 21. Karrueche Tran Source:Splash News 21 of 29 22. Karrueche Source:Splash News 22 of 29 23. Karrueche Source:PR Agency 23 of 29 24. 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominees Reception Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. karrueche Source:Splash News 25 of 29 26. karrueche Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 24, 2016 Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Presents 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner' Source:Getty 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading 29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS) 29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

Karrueche Devours A Coconut & Flashes Her Rice Cakes In Miami was originally published on globalgrind.com