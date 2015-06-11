The second season of Power has just started, and already we can look forward to another season. After a successful premiere this past weekend, with some soaring ratings, Starz network has announced that they will be renewing the show for a third season. The real question is – will every character make it to the season 3? [VIBE]

PHOTO CREDIT: Starz

Late Night News Recap: 'Power' Renewed For A Third Season, Chance The Rapper To Host Free Chicago Concert For Teens & More!

