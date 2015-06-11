CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: 'Power' Renewed For A Third Season, Chance The Rapper To Host Free Chicago Concert For Teens & More!

Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power

The second season of Power has just started, and already we can look forward to another season. After a successful premiere this past weekend, with some soaring ratings, Starz network has announced that they will be renewing the show for a third season. The real question is – will every character make it to the season 3? [VIBE]

Chance The Rapper has been going hard to put on for his hometown of Chicago, and now he’s making sure the youth have some good, safe entertainment this summer. The MC will be holding a free ‘Teens In The Park Fest’ on July 24th, which will feature local talent performances for sges 13-24. [AllHipHop]

Instagram Photo

M.I.A. has been doing exactly what he artist name represents, but she’s about to make a comeback into music with a brand new project. Taking to her Instagram, the Sri Lankan rapper announced that she will be dropping a three-song mixtape that will be just 12 minutes long, following her public woes with her record label. [Complex]

Master P is a man of many business ventures, and he’s about to take him and his family to the small screen once again. Even though him and the family have been through a lot over the years, they have signed on for a new reality show, which he says will “make it cool to watch good, positive, family TV.” [Yahoo!]

