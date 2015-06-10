CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Karrueche Hits The Club, Reveals Her “3-Headed Shark Attack” Movie Trailer

17 reads
Leave a comment

Karrueche Hits 1oak

“Professor, professor look!”

Karrueche Tran is in rare dramatic form in the new trailer for her upcoming movie 3-Headed Shark Attack. The first look at the full-length film is here, and it’s a solid step for our girl.

Kae plays Maggie in the movie about a mutated shark that attacks a polluted body of water. It also stars Danny Trejo of Machete fame, and former WWE champion Rob Van Dam.

Get ready: 3-Headed Shark Attack is set to come out in July of this year on DVD and On Demand.

Meanwhile, the new actress hit up 1 Oak nightclub in all black last night and left with a smile.

Karrueche Hits 1oak

There was no one there to buy the table next to her, or make a scene if she didn’t let them in the car. Ahem, Chris Brown.

Flash that smile, Kae.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash 

Premiere For TBS's 'Drop The Mic' And 'The Joker's Wild' - Arrivals

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

29 photos Launch gallery

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

29 Sexy Pictures Of Karrueche Tran (PHOTOS)

Karrueche Hits The Club, Reveals Her “3-Headed Shark Attack” Movie Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

3-headed shark attack , acting , Chris Brown , Danny Trejo , Karrueche , Movies , Rob Van Dam

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close