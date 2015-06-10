“Professor, professor look!”

Karrueche Tran is in rare dramatic form in the new trailer for her upcoming movie 3-Headed Shark Attack. The first look at the full-length film is here, and it’s a solid step for our girl.

Kae plays Maggie in the movie about a mutated shark that attacks a polluted body of water. It also stars Danny Trejo of Machete fame, and former WWE champion Rob Van Dam.

Get ready: 3-Headed Shark Attack is set to come out in July of this year on DVD and On Demand.

Meanwhile, the new actress hit up 1 Oak nightclub in all black last night and left with a smile.

There was no one there to buy the table next to her, or make a scene if she didn’t let them in the car. Ahem, Chris Brown.

Flash that smile, Kae.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Karrueche Hits The Club, Reveals Her “3-Headed Shark Attack” Movie Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com