Kim Kardashian treated herself yesterday to a little bit of shopping in Beverly Hills. She’s about to have a baby after all, so she’s going to need a bunch of new clothes this time around.

Kimmy wore a black dress that showed off her figure as she sported her pregnant glow like a queen. Kim’s shopping spree comes as rumors of her baby’s gender hit the internet. Us Weekly reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is having a baby boy.

The weekly magazine quotes multiple sources in saying:

“Kanye loves Nori more than anything, but to make his world complete he wanted a little boy, an heir,” says a source close to West. “He’s overjoyed!” Kardashian is elated as well. “Kim always wanted two kids,” says a Kardashian pal. “A girl and a boy.”

Kim took to her Twitter page to shut down the rumors – without actually saying they’re false.

so many rumors…we are not having twins, yes I am carrying my own baby lol & we have not told anyone the sex of our baby yet! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2015

nothing is confirmed unless you hear it from me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2015

Kim is getting on her Kanye again.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Kim and Kanye will not use a direction for their baby’s name and instead will go with a more traditional moniker to honor their late parents.

Kim is due sometime around December.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Rumor Has It: Kim & Kanye West’s New Baby Gender Has Been Leaked was originally published on globalgrind.com