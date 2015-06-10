Kim Kardashian treated herself yesterday to a little bit of shopping in Beverly Hills. She’s about to have a baby after all, so she’s going to need a bunch of new clothes this time around.
Kimmy wore a black dress that showed off her figure as she sported her pregnant glow like a queen. Kim’s shopping spree comes as rumors of her baby’s gender hit the internet. Us Weekly reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is having a baby boy.
The weekly magazine quotes multiple sources in saying:
“Kanye loves Nori more than anything, but to make his world complete he wanted a little boy, an heir,” says a source close to West. “He’s overjoyed!”
Kardashian is elated as well. “Kim always wanted two kids,” says a Kardashian pal. “A girl and a boy.”
Kim took to her Twitter page to shut down the rumors – without actually saying they’re false.
so many rumors…we are not having twins, yes I am carrying my own baby lol & we have not told anyone the sex of our baby yet!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2015
nothing is confirmed unless you hear it from me!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2015
Kim is getting on her Kanye again.
Earlier this week, it was also reported that Kim and Kanye will not use a direction for their baby’s name and instead will go with a more traditional moniker to honor their late parents.
Kim is due sometime around December.
SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek
Rumor Has It: Kim & Kanye West’s New Baby Gender Has Been Leaked was originally published on globalgrind.com