Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors On Twitter

Khloe Kardashian Goes In On Media For Plastic Surgery Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Appears At ULTA Beauty's West Hills Store To Promote Kardashian Beauty Hair Care And Styling Line

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We’ve been seeing a more svelte Khloe Kardashian lately, which naturally sparked rumors that she got liposuction to get the weight off fast. However, in true Kardashian fashion, she had to respond via social media, because…Kardashians.

Peep the tweets:

photo Screen Shot 2015-06-09 at 8.45.21 PM_zpsk4pz6xag.png

photo Screen Shot 2015-06-09 at 8.45.35 PM_zpsibja6la3.png

 

They love this attention. Why else would they troll gossip sites and tweets for “news” about themselves, and then post lengthy rants on social media to the media and paparazzi who helped make them famous? And of course that very rant would only become more fodder!

She looks good, and perhaps she did lose weight by working out, but let’s not act like the idea of plastic surgery was completely out of the question. Look at some old photos of Khloe K and let us know what you think.

Knifed up or nah?

 

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , plastic surgery , weight loss

