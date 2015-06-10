We’ve been seeing a more svelte Khloe Kardashian lately, which naturally sparked rumors that she got liposuction to get the weight off fast. However, in true Kardashian fashion, she had to respond via social media, because…Kardashians.

Peep the tweets:

They love this attention. Why else would they troll gossip sites and tweets for “news” about themselves, and then post lengthy rants on social media to the media and paparazzi who helped make them famous? And of course that very rant would only become more fodder!

She looks good, and perhaps she did lose weight by working out, but let’s not act like the idea of plastic surgery was completely out of the question. Look at some old photos of Khloe K and let us know what you think.

Knifed up or nah?

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

