All The Times Kanye West Killed Us With Kindness

Kanye West Taylor Swift

If it’s your birthday, make some noise. Go ahead Kanye, say something. Scream, rant, or Auto-Tune croon – just make some noise.

While Kim Kardashian is busy planning a huge surprise for her hubby, we’re just sitting here thinking about all the nice things we can say about Kanye, because it’s his “g-day” of course.

And although Kanye can be a bit of a grumpy cat at times, there’s a side of ‘Ye that the world doesn’t know too much about – kind Kanye.

Yes, folks. Despite his rants about classicism and fashion brands boxing him out, Kanye’s a nice person and he has “nice person” moments.

In honor of Kanye’s 38th birthday, we decided to round-up all the times Kanye killed us with kindness.

From hugging the paparazzi to donating to charity, Kanye is a giver. Kanye gives us good music and if you’re a friend, he’ll give you the shoes right off his feet.

Seriously, he’ll give just about anyone a pair of Yeezy Boosts just to spite Nike execs. How kind, right? Here’s All The Times Kanye Killed Us With Kindness.

The Time He Gave A Fan A Pair Of Yeezy Boosts If He Promised To Throw Away His Nikes

And That Time He Gave Dave Chappelle The Shoes Right Off His Feet 

Instagram Photo

“We Do This For The Fans”

Before North Was Born, Kanye Made Kim Give All Their Baby Shower Gifts To Charity 

Kim, Kanye, and Kourtney take North and Penelope to ballet class

Kanye Also Granted Kim’s Cousin Cici Bussey’s (Who Was Ill With Cancer) Wish To Attend A Paris Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian

If You’re An Up and Coming Rapper, Kanye Will Listen To Your Rhymes. 

He Actually Does It A Lot 

Kanye Once Wrapped A Ton Of Presents For Underprivileged Youth & Then Went Around The Room To Speak To Each And Every Person

Kanye West

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you're always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don't know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

All The Times Kanye West Killed Us With Kindness was originally published on globalgrind.com

