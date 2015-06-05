Fresh off of landing on XXL’s 2015 Freshman class cover, Tink is continuing to prove why she deserved a spot on the list.

The Chicago native just dropped the visuals to her track “Wet Dollars” with DJ Tazer, where they take things to Williamsburg, Brooklyn to turn up.

Accompanied by some hyped up dancers, Tink spits some heavy bars, and gets us into the party mode as she makes her way through the community in the spirited new music video.

See the brand new visuals from Tink and Tazer in the video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Tink “Wet Dollars” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

