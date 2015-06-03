CLOSE
Jay Rock Continues The Hype With “Money Trees Deuce”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Audience and Show

Source: Rick Diamond/BET / Getty

Jay Rock is the most underrated member of the TDE crew for one clear reason: he dropped his debut too early. Follow Me Home (2011) dropped a little before Kendrick Lamar pushed the clique to fame. However, people who’ve been listening know what’s up.

His verse on “Money Trees” is his career highlight, so it makes sense that he’d release “Money Trees Deuce.” It’s far more laidback than that show-stopping verse, and that’s all right. Give it a listen below and be on a look out for Jay Rock’s sophomore effort that’s due this year.

Jay Rock Continues The Hype With “Money Trees Deuce” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Rock

photos
