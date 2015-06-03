Jay Rock is the most underrated member of the TDE crew for one clear reason: he dropped his debut too early. Follow Me Home (2011) dropped a little before Kendrick Lamar pushed the clique to fame. However, people who’ve been listening know what’s up.

His verse on “Money Trees” is his career highlight, so it makes sense that he’d release “Money Trees Deuce.” It’s far more laidback than that show-stopping verse, and that’s all right. Give it a listen below and be on a look out for Jay Rock’s sophomore effort that’s due this year.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform ‘These Walls’ On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Taylor Swift Lands A Kendrick Lamar Feature For “Bad Blood” Remix

Kendrick Lamar Boots Fan For Flubbing Lyrics

Jay Rock Continues The Hype With “Money Trees Deuce” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: