DJ Kayotik
Apple Reportedly Pulled Drake Away From Tidal

Drake At Coachella

Looks like Drake was on board with Tidal until two days before the launch.

The first thought that went through many peoples minds when they saw the Tidal team standing on stage (after cracking an Illuminati joke, that is) was “where’s Drake?”. The rapper’s absence was definitely noticed, but no direct explanation was ever given about whether or not he was approached to be a part of the project.Turns out, Drizzy was on board to stand awkwardly among his peers that day, but according to Billboard, he dropped out a couple days before the announcement.

Now with news that the OVO rapper will be involved in Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Drake’s moves can be traced a little more clearly. Jay Z had mentioned in an interview that Jimmy Iovine was approaching many of the same artists he was, and it seems Drake may have been swayed (not to mention, Pharrell).

We’ll keep you updated on what Drake will be doing as part of the service, but rumor has it he’ll be contributing as an iTunes radio DJ.

