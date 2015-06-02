Apple Reportedly Pulled Drake Away From Tidal

0 reads Leave a comment
Looks like Drake was on board with Tidal until two days before the launch.
Now with news that the OVO rapper will be involved in Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Drake’s moves can be traced a little more clearly. Jay Z had mentioned in an interview that Jimmy Iovine was approaching many of the same artists he was, and it seems Drake may have been swayed (not to mention, Pharrell).
We’ll keep you updated on what Drake will be doing as part of the service, but rumor has it he’ll be contributing as an iTunes radio DJ.
