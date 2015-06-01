Kanye West flipped his court-ordered community service mandate into a fashion gig at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College beginning last September when he started teaching students about design and the industry at large. Not quite a year later, Ye was on hand for the 2015 graduating class’ send off and gave the student body a treat in the form of a short speech.

During the talk, which he delivered from behind a podium, West offered up some advice he’s gleaned from his years in the spotlight. “Usually when you’re the absolute best, you get hated on the most,” he said.

Later, he added on, saying, “Never stop fighting no matter what anyone says. No matter how they try to compromise you, compromise your vision,” he continued. “If it’s in your gut, if it’s in your soul, there’s nothing, there’s no worldly possessions that should come between you and your expression.”

Check out footage of Kanye’s latest gem-filled appearance courtesy of Complex below.

Kanye West's Commencement Speech Is All The Monday Motivation You Need

