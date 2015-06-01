What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: The Rock Rocks The Box Office, “Game Of Thrones” BTS, & More

Game of Thrones episode 8 was one of the best episodes in the show’s history. Last night, we got to see the king of the White Walkers, while Sansa finds out her brothers are still alive. Then, Tyrion officially has his first meeting with Daenerys. Check out some behind the scenes anecdotes from the show’s creators above.

The Rock won big this weekend. His earthquake action flick San Andreas shook the box office, raking in $53 million dollars – $13 million more than projected. Box Office Mojo reports this as a big win for Dwayne Johnson, because people started to think he couldn’t front a film by himself.

Pitch Perfect 2 came in second, with Tomorrowland at third, followed by Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Meanwhile, the good folks over at NPR had some fun and decided to fact check America’s number one movie. Head over to NPR to find out more about ‘quakes.

The internet went nuts last week when everyone started doing the Charlie, Charlie challenge. Turns out it was all a viral marketing campaign for a new movie from Warner Bros called The Gallows. The trailer looks insane, so we’re putting this on our must-see list.

Ladies rejoice! There is a new 50 Shades Of Grey book coming from the perspective of Christian Grey. Author E.L. James dropped the info:

“Christian is a complex character,” James said, “and readers have always been fascinated by his desires and motivations, and his troubled past. Also, as anyone who has ever been in a relationship knows, there are two sides to every story. It’s been a great pleasure to return to my happy place—writing, being with Christian and Ana in their universe, and working with the fantastic team at Vintage.”

Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian comes out June 18th.

