Ciara & Russell Wilson Flirt On Twitter & It’s Pretty Adorable

Guests arrive for the State Dinner by The President and the First Lady host Prime Minister Abe and Mrs. Abe of Japan at the White House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Forget those rumors you heard about Ciara and Russell Wilson breaking up, they seem to be doing just fine. The adorable duo left fans saying “aww” after a series of flirtatious tweets.

Last week Ci Ci and  Russell were spotted strolling through Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas with baby Future. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but it looks like Ci Ci may have found Mr. Right.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Flirt On Twitter & It’s Pretty Adorable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

photos
