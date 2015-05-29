Ciara & Russell Wilson Flirt On Twitter & It’s Pretty Adorable

Forget those rumors you heard about Ciara and Russell Wilson breaking up, they seem to be doing just fine. The adorable duo left fans saying “aww” after a series of flirtatious tweets.
Last week Ci Ci and Russell were spotted strolling through Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas with baby Future. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but it looks like Ci Ci may have found Mr. Right.
RELATED STORIES:
All The Times Ciara & Future's Baby Was The Juiciest Little Boy On 2 Feet
All The Times Ciara & Future's Baby Was The Juiciest Little Boy On 2 Feet
1. When He Had His First Kiss
Source:
1 of 13
2. When He Took A Ride In His Mother's Arms
Source:
2 of 13
3. When He Stole His Mother's Hat
Source:
3 of 13
4. When This Alligator Even Wanted A Kiss
Source:
4 of 13
5. When He Was First Born
Source:
5 of 13
6. When He Couldn't Stop Crawling
Source:
6 of 13
7. When He Played In Ciara's Couture Gown
Source:
7 of 13
8. When He Outscreamed His Mom In A Screamfest
Source:
8 of 13
9. When He Learned How To Swim
Source:
9 of 13
10. When He Was Chilling Like This After Swimming Class
Source:
10 of 13
11. When He Played The Piano
Source:
11 of 13
12. When His Christmas Hat Wouldn't Stay On
Source:
12 of 13
13. When He Cruised Around The Grocery Store Like This
Source:
13 of 13
