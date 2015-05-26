Here’s Actual Proof That #BeyonceAlwaysDancesOnBeat

A lot of times we can pinpoint when memes will go crazy. For example, we all saw Uncle Denzel before the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in real time together, so we’re not surprised it took off. But then there are memes that are dropped from heaven, like #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat.
This hashtag proves that the Queen Bey can not only dance to her own music, but she can keep the beat across all genres. That includes hip-hop, gospel and even theme songs of children’s shows.
Get into #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat below.
