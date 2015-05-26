Here’s Actual Proof That #BeyonceAlwaysDancesOnBeat

A lot of times we can pinpoint when memes will go crazy. For example, we all saw Uncle Denzel before the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in real time together, so we’re not surprised it took off. But then there are memes that are dropped from heaven, like #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat.

This hashtag proves that the Queen Bey can not only dance to her own music, but she can keep the beat across all genres. That includes hip-hop, gospel and even theme songs of children’s shows.

Get into #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat below.

This is a good one #BeyoncéAlwaysOnBeat pic.twitter.com/U2VmjI0bud & that's my jam — ShordeeDooWhop (@Nettaaaaaaaa) May 25, 2015

In honor of @LeslieMac's last tweet, I must share my favorite #BeyoncéAlwaysOnBeat. The clear favorite, right? pic.twitter.com/ptIe4DosIG — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) May 25, 2015

When the trap music come on #BeyoncéAlwaysOnBeat https://t.co/aeXHu2Zwa4 — Petty Wap (@MormonBeKnowing) May 25, 2015

