Here’s Actual Proof That #BeyonceAlwaysDancesOnBeat

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

A lot of times we can pinpoint when memes will go crazy. For example, we all saw Uncle Denzel before the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in real time together, so we’re not surprised it took off. But then there are memes that are dropped from heaven, like #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat.

This hashtag proves that the Queen Bey can not only dance to her own music, but she can keep the beat across all genres. That includes hip-hop, gospel and even theme songs of children’s shows.

Get into #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat below.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

 

Here’s Actual Proof That #BeyonceAlwaysDancesOnBeat was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Beyonce , meme , memes

