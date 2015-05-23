If you haven’t been able to tell by now, Beyoncé is running things.
The “My Mine” superstar might have a pretty humble mouth, but her clothing has always served as an outlet to profess how she really feels.
In her most recent posting on Instagram, Bey wore a white crew neck sweatshirt that read the definition of the word “Queen Bee.” The definition read, “noun. I call the shots.”
For years, Beyonce’s loyal fans have deemed her Queen Bey, so the sweatshirt definitely will be welcomed with tons of approval from the Beyhive.
Bey also posted more photos of her rocking the sweatshirt, along with her flaunting her curves in some tight-fitted, high-waisted jean shorts.
See the other photos of Beyonce here.
SOURCE: Beyonce.com | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Beyonce, J. LO, & More! The Best Of Hollywood Attends Rare Tom Ford Show
Beyonce, J. LO, & More! The Best Of Hollywood Attends Rare Tom Ford Show
1. Naomi Campbell1 of 16
2. Sofia Vergara and fiance Joe Manganiello2 of 16
3. Beyonce and Jay Z3 of 16
4. Miley Cyrus4 of 16
5. Julianne Moore5 of 16
6. Olivia Munn6 of 16
7. Rachel Zoe7 of 16
8. Reese Witherspoon8 of 16
9. Rita Ora9 of 16
10. Amber Valleta10 of 16
11. ScarJo11 of 16
12. Fergie and hubby Josh Duhamel12 of 16
13. Jennifer Lopez13 of 16
14. Nicole Ritchie14 of 16
15. Gwyneth Paltrow15 of 16
16. Molly Sims16 of 16
Who Run The World? Beyonce Professes Her Royal Title Through One Amazing Sweatshirt was originally published on globalgrind.com