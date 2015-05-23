Stream Jeezy’s Surprise “Gangsta Party” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

The Snowman always provides when we least expect it, and last night he gave us a whole storm.
Jeezy surprised all of his loyal fans just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, and dropped a whole surprise mixtape called Gangsta Party, which he teamed up with DJ Drama for.
The 10-track project is completely free, and downloadable on DatPiff, which has features from Rich Homie Quan, Bankroll Fresh, Kevin Gates, 2 Chainz, YG, and more.
There’s also some classic Jeezy-sounding production from the likes of Sonny Digital, London On Da Track, Cardo, Zaytoven and D. Rich.
Stream the new tape from the Snowman below, or download it here.
SOURCE: DatPiff | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
