Music
A$AP Rocky Feat. ScHoolboy Q “Electric Body” (NEW MUSIC)

Source: Rindoff Petroff/Dufour / Getty

A$AP Rocky has been keeping fans on the edges of their seats as they await his sophomore album A.L.L.A., and he’s dropping some new releases in the meantime.

The A$AP Mob rapper just dropped a brand new track with ScHoolboy Q called “Electric Body,” where they show off some of their impeccable music chemistry.

Rocky and ScHoolboy spit some fire verses on the psychedelic-sounding song, which is set to be off of his At.Long.Last.A$AP project releasing on June 2.

The album also has some superstar features from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, M.I.A., Future, UGK, Mos Def, and Juicy J.

Take a listen to the new track from A$AP Rocky and ScHoolboy Q below.

A$AP Rocky Feat. ScHoolboy Q “Electric Body” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
