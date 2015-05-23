A$AP Rocky has been keeping fans on the edges of their seats as they await his sophomore album A.L.L.A., and he’s dropping some new releases in the meantime.
The A$AP Mob rapper just dropped a brand new track with ScHoolboy Q called “Electric Body,” where they show off some of their impeccable music chemistry.
Rocky and ScHoolboy spit some fire verses on the psychedelic-sounding song, which is set to be off of his At.Long.Last.A$AP project releasing on June 2.
The album also has some superstar features from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, M.I.A., Future, UGK, Mos Def, and Juicy J.
Take a listen to the new track from A$AP Rocky and ScHoolboy Q below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
A$AP Rocky Feat. ScHoolboy Q “Electric Body” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com