CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Did Nicki Minaj Just Confirm A New Jay Z Collab?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Nicki Minaj has never shied away from her Jay Z fanship—her latest album’s title is a slight ode to one of his classics after all—and now it seems like she might have a new collaboration with the man himself on the way.

Minaj sent out a barrage of Tweets earlier today and one of them, which has since been deleted, answers a question about the potential collab by confirming she’s got a new track with Hov on the way.

“What about the Jay Z collab??” a user by the name of @MasterOnFleek Tweeted. “It’s coming in 3 more days,” Minaj responded.

Minaj just released a video of her Beyonce collaboration “Feeling Myself” on Tidal and a new Jay Z collaboration would definitely keep the momentum going for both the streaming service as well as for the Pinkprint rapper. For now we’re just bracing ourselves for Sunday.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Did Nicki Minaj Take A Shot At Tyga In The ‘Feeling Myself’ Music Video?

Meek Mill Turns 28: His Relationship With Nicki Minaj In Photos

Listen To Drake & Beyonce’s New Song “Can I”

Did Nicki Minaj Just Confirm A New Jay Z Collab? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jay-z , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close