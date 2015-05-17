Who has the cutest baby boy? Kourtney Kardashian does.
Thanks to his mom, Reign Aston Disick has made his second social media appearance. Dressed in a onesie and a tan hat with bunny ears, the 5-month-old was seen lounging in his carrier seat. Kourtney has done a good job keeping Reign out of the public eye, but we can’t lie – we’d love to see more of the handsome fella.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner isn’t going to take take any hater’s comments.
The reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram and quickly addressed any haters that would possibly comment on her body. She originally captioned the photo:
behind the scenes. (yes I gained weight there I said it so u don’t have too) :)
Kylie then shared a mirror selfie, sporting a comfortable heather grey jumpsuit.
Kylie will always stunt on her haters.
SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty
Kylie Jenner's Transformation
Kylie Jenner's Transformation
1. Kylie switches up her hair.Source: 1 of 6
2. Kylie rocks red and dark locks.Source: 2 of 6
3. New Ky.Source: 3 of 6
4. Kylie this past March.Source: 4 of 6
5. A quick selfie.Source: 5 of 6
6. Dolphin blue.Source: 6 of 6
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son Reign was originally published on globalgrind.com