Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son Reign

Who has the cutest baby boy? Kourtney Kardashian does.

Thanks to his mom, Reign Aston Disick has made his second social media appearance. Dressed in a onesie and a tan hat with bunny ears, the 5-month-old was seen lounging in his carrier seat. Kourtney has done a good job keeping Reign out of the public eye, but we can’t lie – we’d love to see more of the handsome fella.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner isn’t going to take take any hater’s comments.

The reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram and quickly addressed any haters that would possibly comment on her body. She originally captioned the photo:

behind the scenes. (yes I gained weight there I said it so u don’t have too) :)

Kylie then shared a mirror selfie, sporting a comfortable heather grey jumpsuit.

Kylie will always stunt on her haters.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty 

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son Reign was originally published on globalgrind.com

