Music
Waka Flocka Breaks Up Fight In The Middle Of The Crowd At His Arizona Concert

Waka Flocka might be all about the turn up, which sometimes results in mosh pits, but he’s not here for the violence.

The “Hard In The Paint” entertainer performed at his concert in Arizona on his Turn Up Godz Tour, where he landed himself right in the middle of his rowdy crowd.

As he was performing one of his hyped up tracks, a fight broke out between some concert-goers, leading him to cut the music completely.

Rather than having a security team come in to break up the scuffle, Waka took it into his own hands, and broke up the fight mid-performance. He then continued with the concert, and made sure the crowd got right back to their epic turn-up levels.

See the video of Waka stopping the fight at his concert above.

photos
