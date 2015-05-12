CLOSE
Vic Mensa & Kanye West Surprise High School Kids At Chance The Rapper’s ‘Open Mike’ In Chicago

Amongst Kanye West‘s long list of things he’s passionate about, two of them are certainly his fans, as well as his home city of Chicago.

Chance The Rapper hosted his Open Mike Chicago bi-monthly event this evening, and while there was tons of amazing talent in the building, a surprise appearance from Kanye West during Vic Mensa‘s performance of “U Mad” brought the house down.

`Ye’s surprise appearance with Vic had the high school kids in the crowd going crazy as he came out, with him even performing his hit single “All Day.”

The students waste no time singing along all of the lyrics in the videos, showing that it was definitely an event anyone would regret missing.

Catch some of the footage of Yeezy’s surprise performance with Vic Mensa above, and more over at Complex.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Vic Mensa & Kanye West Surprise High School Kids At Chance The Rapper’s ‘Open Mike’ In Chicago was originally published on globalgrind.com

chance the rapper , Kanye West , open mike , performance , Vic Mensa , video

comments – add yours
