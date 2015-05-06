Shaggy “I Need Your Love (Miami Club Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

Shaggy always knows how to roll out the hits for his fans, and is giving us another party anthem to turn up to for the summer.

The Jamaican artist’s latest hit “I Need Your Love” has been all over the pop party scene, and now it’s getting a brand new version as a tribute to the Miami Club nightlife.

If you’ve ever been to LIV or Mansion, then this track remixed by Derek Rhodes, Nick Steffen and Jeff Molner will have you right back on that dance floor.

Check out the new version of Shaggy’s “I Need Your Love” below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

