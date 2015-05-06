The Game Disses Young Thug & Ignites An Instagram War

Young Thug was met with a fair amount of criticism after he announced that he was going to name his last project Tha Carter VI, and it looks like The Game still isn’t happy, despite him changing it to Tha Barter VI last month.

During a show in New Orleans last night, the California rapper told the crowd, “I’ll fuck Young Thug up on Piru,” before going on to defend his good friend Lil Wayne in spite of Thugger.

Thugger then took to his Instagram to respond to his threats, calling Game out for his gang affiliation, as well as formerly being a male stripper. The end of the video shows Young Thug’s friend flashing a gun in the back of the car.

The Game made sure that he had the last word for now, as he sent out his own video from the comfort of his bed, poking fun at his more feminine demeanor.

See the diss videos from both rappers above. What do you think of this new beef?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

