What is Mother’s Day?

This week, many people will be rushing around buying last minute items for Mother’s Day Sunday. Children will be making cards in school, and husbands will be purchasing gifts. Have you ever wondered how it was created?

Read:MUST SEE ! Beyonce’s “Love on Top” Mother’s Day Tribute By The Gurlie Gurlz

Most of us attribute the greatest thing sin our lives to our Mothers. Read: 8 Things Mom Told You That Were Right to get a picture of some of the greatest knowledge we received

In most countries, Mother’s Day is a recent observance derived from the holiday as it has evolved in America. When it was adopted by other countries and cultures, it was given different meanings, associated to different events (religious, historical or legendary), and celebrated in a different date or dates. Celebrations of mothers and motherhood occur throughout the world; many of these have histories can be traced back to ancient festivals. The modern US-celebration of Mother’s Day is not directly related to these. There is evidence of mother goddess worship in the ancient world, dating back as far as 6.000 BC, and many mother goddess shrines could be found in ancient times in Asia minor.

Share this on your Facebook page by liking it below.

The festivals of Cybele evolved into the Christian festival of Mothering Sunday, honouring the Virgin Mary and your mother church (the main church of the area) It’s now a long standing tradition, part of the liturgical calendar in several Christian denominations, including Anglicans, and in the Catholic calendar it is marked as Laetare Sunday, the fourth Sunday in Lent. Children and young people who were “in service” (servants in richer households) were given a day off on that date so they could visit their families (or, originally, return to their “mother” church). The children would pick wild flowers along the way to place them in the church or to give them to their mothers as gifts. Eventually, the religious tradition evolved into a secular tradition of giving gifts to mothers.This festival survived in the UK and Ireland for longer than in other European countries, and it was re popularized in the 20th Century. Most people are unaware of its historical origins, and regard Mothering Sunday and Mother’s Day as the one and same festival.

Read:Music’s Super Woman Karyn White Tells Us What Being A Mom Means

Some countries already had existing celebrations honoring motherhood, and their celebrations have adopted several external characteristics from the US holiday, like giving carnations and other presents to your own mother.The extent of the celebrations varies greatly. In some countries, it is potentially offensive to one’s mother not to mark Mother’s Day. In others, it is a little-known festival celebrated mainly by immigrants, or covered by the media as a taste of foreign culture.

Make sure to view the gift guide below

What is Mother’s Day? was originally published on elev8.com