PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Falls Off Stage; Is Mariah Carey’s Voice Back? Tyga Takes Kylie To College & More

Chris Brown Falls Off The Stage At His Birthday Bash

Ouch!

Chris Brown was still in Las Vegas celebrating his 26th birthday when he took a nasty spill off stage at his birthday party. The “Ayo” singer was definitely in the groove when he spun himself right off the stage. The crowd also sang happy birthday to him while a video of his daughter played in the background.

Hopefully, this year Chris will get his life together.

Don’t we say that every year?

