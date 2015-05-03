CLOSE
Kanye West Is Changing The Title Of His Upcoming Album

Source: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty

Kanye West apparently had a change of heart after he announced the title of his album a month ago. On March 1, West tweeted the title of his seventh solo album would be So Help Me God, and he included some artwork which was believed to be associated with The Virgin Mary. The tweet came on the heels of releasing both “Wolves” and “The Only One.”

Sunday, he reversed course, opting for what sounds like a basketball-related theme.

“I’m changing my album name to SWISH,” West tweeted, reserving the right to switch the title yet again. “I might change it again but that’s the name now.”

It’s unclear if he opted for all capital letters to indicate SWISH is an acronym or if he was referencing the sound a basketball net makes after a perfectly formed jump shot. Or maybe West is just trolling us all. Whatever the case, SWISH doesn’t currently have a release date, as West told Power 105.1 he wants the album to be a surprise release because he feels “release dates are 100 percent played out.”

Kanye West Is Changing The Title Of His Upcoming Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

