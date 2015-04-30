CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Wale Visits Baltimore’s Fredrick Douglass High School [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Alfredas has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Wale gives a talk to students at Baltimore’s Fredrick Douglass High School, a Texas state trooper files a lawsuit for being penalized for a photo with Snoop Dogg, Christina Milian’s reality show gets renewed for another season, and more. Click on the audio player to hear all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Wale Visits Baltimore’s Fredrick Douglass High School [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 11 hours ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 15 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 20 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 22 hours ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 22 hours ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 22 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 1 day ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close