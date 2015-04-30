Your browser does not support iframes.

Alfredas has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Wale gives a talk to students at Baltimore’s Fredrick Douglass High School, a Texas state trooper files a lawsuit for being penalized for a photo with Snoop Dogg, Christina Milian’s reality show gets renewed for another season, and more. Click on the audio player to hear all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Wale Visits Baltimore’s Fredrick Douglass High School [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

