Everything We Know About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Bobbi Kristina

Nearly three months after Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive at her residence in Atlanta, the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston is reportedly in the same condition. Since January, reports of Kristina’s health have been shady at times with her family and boyfriend Nick Gordon sometimes publicly disagreeing over her condition and future.

Earlier this month, Kristina’s grandmother, gospel singer Cissy Houston, told People that her granddaughter’s condition remained bleak, citing “global and irreversible brain damage.” More recently, Bobby Brown reportedly filed for guardianship over his daughter’s financial estate.

Last month Bobbi Kristina turned 22-years old while in a medically-induced coma.

Read more of our coverage through the links below:

Bobby Brown Reportedly Files For Guardianship Over Bobbi Kristina’s Estate

Doctors Shed Light on Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Houston Family Says Bobbi Kristina Brown Is Still On Ventilator

Bobby Brown On Bobbi Kristina Tragedy: ‘I’m Giving It To God’

Everything We Know About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition was originally published on theurbandaily.com

