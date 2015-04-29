Everything We Know About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Nearly three months after Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive at her residence in Atlanta, the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston is reportedly in the same condition. Since January, reports of Kristina’s health have been shady at times with her family and boyfriend Nick Gordon sometimes publicly disagreeing over her condition and future.

Earlier this month, Kristina’s grandmother, gospel singer Cissy Houston, told People that her granddaughter’s condition remained bleak, citing “global and irreversible brain damage.” More recently, Bobby Brown reportedly filed for guardianship over his daughter’s financial estate.

Last month Bobbi Kristina turned 22-years old while in a medically-induced coma.

