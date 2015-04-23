Tyler Perry is looking to expand his acting chops yet again, and this time it’s for the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Madea creator will be play scientist Baxter Stockman, according to Entertainment Weekly. Stockman appears in the original comic book and showed up again in the 2003 and 2012 animated series.

Perry was last seen in the 2014 flick Gone Girl where he played a lawyer, and did a surprisingly good job. It will be interesting to see his take on the scientist for TMNT2.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle 2 will be released summer 2016.

Tyler Perry Joins ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2′ Cast was originally published on theurbandaily.com

